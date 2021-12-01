Winthrop 82, Hartford 75

HARTFORD (0-7)
Marks 3-4 1-3 7, Flowers 6-12 1-2 15, Mitchell 3-13 0-0 9, Williams 8-17 5-7 21, Shriver 7-15 0-0 20, McClain 0-2 0-2 0, Dunne 1-2 0-0 3, Webley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-14 75.
WINTHROP (4-3)
Burns 5-8 2-2 12, Hightower 5-9 5-6 19, Anumba 3-4 2-3 9, Buggs 6-10 3-4 17, Good 1-4 0-1 3, Claxton 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McMahon 3-7 0-0 7, Talford 3-4 2-3 8, Corbin 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-53 16-21 82.
Halftime_Winthrop 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 12-33 (Shriver 6-14, Mitchell 3-9, Flowers 2-4, Dunne 1-2, McClain 0-1, Williams 0-3), Winthrop 10-26 (Hightower 4-6, Buggs 2-5, Anumba 1-2, Corbin 1-2, Good 1-4, McMahon 1-5, Burns 0-1, Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Hartford 31 (Williams 11), Winthrop 35 (Hightower 13). Assists_Hartford 14 (Williams 5), Winthrop 14 (Buggs 6). Total Fouls_Hartford 18, Winthrop 16. A_950 (6,100).
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments