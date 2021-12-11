Winthrop 83, Carver 52

CARVER (0-13)
B.Scott 6-15 1-2 13, Auguste 2-3 1-2 5, Coley 2-6 2-3 6, D.Scott 2-12 1-2 6, Sims 1-2 2-2 4, Ferrell 4-6 2-2 11, Knight 2-6 2-2 6, Gary 0-0 1-2 1, Mayuen 0-1 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-17 52.
WINTHROP (6-4)
Burns 5-8 4-6 14, Anumba 1-4 0-0 2, Buggs 2-3 0-2 5, Good 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Corbin 6-12 1-1 19, McMahon 3-6 1-2 8, King 1-5 2-3 4, Talford 5-7 6-6 16, Buss 1-5 3-3 6. Totals 27-60 19-25 83.
Halftime_Winthrop 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Carver 2-20 (Ferrell 1-3, D.Scott 1-8, Coley 0-1, Mayuen 0-1, Sims 0-1, Knight 0-2, B.Scott 0-4), Winthrop 10-32 (Corbin 6-11, Buggs 1-1, McMahon 1-3, Buss 1-4, Good 1-4, Anumba 0-2, Jones 0-3, King 0-4). Fouled Out_Coley, D.Scott. Rebounds_Carver 18 (Auguste, Coley, D.Scott 3), Winthrop 48 (Talford 11). Assists_Carver 7 (B.Scott 4), Winthrop 14 (Buggs 4). Total Fouls_Carver 24, Winthrop 19. A_535 (1,200).
