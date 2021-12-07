Winthrop 85, Furman 80

FURMAN (6-2)
Slawson 6-16 1-1 15, Bothwell 3-8 2-2 10, Foster 4-7 0-1 8, Garrison 3-8 0-0 9, Hunter 7-10 6-7 24, Hien 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 2-2 0-0 6, Pegues 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-60 9-11 80.
WINTHROP (4-4)
Burns 6-13 0-0 12, Hightower 6-8 2-2 16, Anumba 5-5 5-5 18, Buggs 5-8 1-3 13, Good 3-3 2-2 9, Claxton 1-7 0-0 2, Talford 4-6 2-2 10, McMahon 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 12-14 85.
Halftime_Winthrop 43-42. 3-Point Goals_Furman 15-36 (Hunter 4-6, Garrison 3-8, Anderson 2-2, Bothwell 2-6, Slawson 2-7, Pegues 1-2, Williams 1-2, Hien 0-1, Foster 0-2), Winthrop 9-17 (Anumba 3-3, Buggs 2-4, Hightower 2-4, Good 1-1, McMahon 1-3, Claxton 0-2). Fouled Out_Slawson. Rebounds_Furman 25 (Slawson 10), Winthrop 29 (Burns 6). Assists_Furman 18 (Slawson 12), Winthrop 15 (Buggs 5). Total Fouls_Furman 14, Winthrop 15. A_920 (6,100).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments