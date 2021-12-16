Wisconsin 70, Illinois St. 60

ILLINOIS ST. (3-7)

Wilson 7-12 2-2 16, Bullman 0-2 0-0 0, Crompton 2-11 0-0 6, Redmond 8-17 0-0 16, Wong 4-6 1-2 9, Newland 1-5 0-0 3, Stinson 1-5 0-0 2, Boles 0-0 0-0 0, Bowers 2-2 1-2 7, McGinnis-Taylor 0-1 1-2 1, Van Zeeland 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 5-8 60

WISCONSIN (3-9)

Douglass 5-7 0-1 12, Hilliard 8-11 1-2 17, Nelson 6-7 0-0 17, Pospisilova 4-14 0-0 10, Schramek 4-9 1-1 9, Stauffacher 1-2 2-2 5, Ellew 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-52 4-6 70

Illinois St. 8 21 18 13 — 60 Wisconsin 16 24 17 13 — 70

3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 5-21 (Bullman 0-1, Crompton 2-9, Redmond 0-1, Wong 0-2, Newland 1-4, Stinson 0-2, Bowers 2-2), Wisconsin 10-20 (Douglass 2-4, Nelson 5-6, Pospisilova 2-6, Schramek 0-2, Stauffacher 1-1, Ellew 0-1). Assists_Illinois St. 8 (Redmond 2), Wisconsin 14 (Nelson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois St. 29 (Wilson 4-9), Wisconsin 33 (Nelson 2-6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 10, Wisconsin 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,150.

