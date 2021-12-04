Trending:
Wishart lifts UC Santa Barbara past Pepperdine 86-74

The Associated Press
December 4, 2021
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Calvin Wishart had a career-high 23 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Pepperdine 86-74 on Friday night.

Miles Norris had 13 points and nine rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (4-2). Ajare Sanni added 12 points. Amadou Sow had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jan Zidek tied a season high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Waves (2-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Victor Ohia Obioha added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

