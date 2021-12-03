WKU goes up against EKU

Eastern Kentucky (5-3) vs. Western Kentucky (4-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky pays visit to Western Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Western Kentucky beat Rhodes by 70 points at home on Tuesday, while Eastern Kentucky came up short in an 88-75 game at Radford on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jairus Hamilton, Camron Justice, Luke Frampton and Josh Anderson have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JANNSON: Jannson Williams has connected on 45.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Colonels are 0-3 when opponents score more than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Western Kentucky has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky as a collective unit has made 12.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

