On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Dec. 1

EAST

Northeastern 53, Boston U. 45

SOUTH

Mississippi 92, New Orleans 47

UNC-Asheville 100, Warren Wilson 36

        Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 91, Missouri Baptist 42

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 65, UALR 50

FAR WEST

Utah St. 81, Dixie St. 64

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony