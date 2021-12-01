Wednesday, Dec. 1
EAST
Northeastern 53, Boston U. 45
SOUTH
Mississippi 92, New Orleans 47
UNC-Asheville 100, Warren Wilson 36
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 91, Missouri Baptist 42
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 65, UALR 50
FAR WEST
Utah St. 81, Dixie St. 64
