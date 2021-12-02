On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 3:00 pm
Thursday, Dec. 2

MIDWEST

Nebraska-Omaha 67, Tennessee St. 56

SOUTHWEST

Georgia 66, Texas Tech 56

FAR WEST

California 73, Fresno St. 72

Nevada 61, Cal Poly 53

Washington St. 72, San Francisco 58

