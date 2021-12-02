Thursday, Dec. 2
MIDWEST
Nebraska-Omaha 67, Tennessee St. 56
SOUTHWEST
Georgia 66, Texas Tech 56
FAR WEST
California 73, Fresno St. 72
Nevada 61, Cal Poly 53
Washington St. 72, San Francisco 58
