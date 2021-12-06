On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Monday, Dec. 6

SOUTH

Miami 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

___

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights