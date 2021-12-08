Trending:
Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 3:00 pm
Wednesday, Dec. 8

EAST

Army 74, Bryant 50

Holy Cross 50, New Hampshire 49

La Salle 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 70

Providence 59, Brown 43

Rhode Island 84, Hartford 49

Towson 70, Mass.-Lowell 56

Vermont 64, Dartmouth 46

SOUTH

Florida 60, Dayton 57

Georgia 69, North Florida 40

Jacksonville 91, Warner 44

Lipscomb 77, LaGrange 45

Louisiana-Monroe 65, Champion Christian College 51

N. Kentucky 72, Kentucky State 51

Old Dominion 70, Bowie State 29

Vanderbilt 52, Albany (NY) 41

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 87, Nebraska-Omaha 56

Toledo 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 33

Xavier 82, Niagara 78

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 40

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 69, Carroll College 66, OT

___

