Wednesday, Dec. 8
EAST
Army 74, Bryant 50
Holy Cross 50, New Hampshire 49
La Salle 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 70
Providence 59, Brown 43
Rhode Island 84, Hartford 49
Towson 70, Mass.-Lowell 56
Vermont 64, Dartmouth 46
SOUTH
Florida 60, Dayton 57
Georgia 69, North Florida 40
Jacksonville 91, Warner 44
Lipscomb 77, LaGrange 45
Louisiana-Monroe 65, Champion Christian College 51
N. Kentucky 72, Kentucky State 51
Old Dominion 70, Bowie State 29
Vanderbilt 52, Albany (NY) 41
MIDWEST
Kansas St. 87, Nebraska-Omaha 56
Toledo 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 33
Xavier 82, Niagara 78
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 40
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 69, Carroll College 66, OT
