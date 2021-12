Thursday, Dec. 16

SOUTH

Austin Peay 76, UNC-Asheville 50

Furman 86, Charleston Southern 68

Tennessee Tech 84, Tenn. Wesleyan 34

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 70, Central Baptist 32

Dartmouth 62, Texas St. 39

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.