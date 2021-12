Saturday, Dec. 18

EAST

Monmouth (NJ) 64, Iona 55

Mount St. Mary’s 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 65

Rutgers 73, Wagner 54

St. Francis (NY) 85, Caldwell 37

Syracuse 82, UMBC 50

SOUTH

LSU 77, Bradley 51

South Alabama 52, Charleston Southern 51

___

