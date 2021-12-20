On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
December 20, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Monday, Dec. 20

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 65, FAU 63

Auburn 66, Kennesaw St. 54

Chattanooga 62, UNC-Asheville 51

James Madison 69, George Mason 61

Memphis 71, Nicholls 54

Mississippi 65, Texas Tech 50

NC Central 101, Johnson & Wales (NC) 34

Ohio 74, Mass.-Lowell 60

Richmond 87, Southern Miss. 75

South Florida 77, West Virginia 55

Troy 99, Jackson St. 82

MIDWEST

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Michigan St. 84, 2OT

        Read more: Sports News

Illinois St. 77, Saint Louis 66

SOUTHWEST

South Dakota 90, Oral Roberts 59

Stephen F. Austin 70, SE Louisiana 38

Texas A&M 77, UTSA 51

FAR WEST

Colorado 80, San Francisco 56

Portland 67, Fresno St. 50

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 How To: Service Cloud: Import External...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors transport a torpedo on the fantail of USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the Philippine Sea