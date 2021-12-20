Monday, Dec. 20
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 65, FAU 63
Auburn 66, Kennesaw St. 54
Chattanooga 62, UNC-Asheville 51
James Madison 69, George Mason 61
Memphis 71, Nicholls 54
Mississippi 65, Texas Tech 50
NC Central 101, Johnson & Wales (NC) 34
Ohio 74, Mass.-Lowell 60
Richmond 87, Southern Miss. 75
South Florida 77, West Virginia 55
Troy 99, Jackson St. 82
MIDWEST
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Michigan St. 84, 2OT
Illinois St. 77, Saint Louis 66
SOUTHWEST
South Dakota 90, Oral Roberts 59
Stephen F. Austin 70, SE Louisiana 38
Texas A&M 77, UTSA 51
FAR WEST
Colorado 80, San Francisco 56
Portland 67, Fresno St. 50
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments