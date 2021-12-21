On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
December 21, 2021
< a min read
      

Tuesday, Dec. 21

EAST

Boston College 97, Sacred Heart 68

Harvard 93, Colgate 53

Manhattan 85, Canisius 63

Seton Hall 70, Wagner 62

Vanderbilt 64, Saint Joseph’s 45

Vermont 61, Bryant 45

Villanova 66, La Salle 56

SOUTH

Duke 78, Charleston Southern 35

Florida Gulf Coast 86, High Point 50

Georgia 89, South Alabama 50

Georgia Tech 78, Boston U. 49

Maryland 98, Coppin St. 52

North Carolina 83, Alabama St. 47

Ohio 76, Binghamton 67

UAB 77, Grambling St. 43

MIDWEST

Missouri St. 60, Toledo 46

Purdue 86, North Alabama 53

Valparaiso 69, Detroit 57

West Virginia 74, Michigan St. 54

Youngstown St. 87, Point Park 41

___

