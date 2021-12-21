Tuesday, Dec. 21
EAST
Boston College 97, Sacred Heart 68
Harvard 93, Colgate 53
Manhattan 85, Canisius 63
Seton Hall 70, Wagner 62
Vanderbilt 64, Saint Joseph’s 45
Vermont 61, Bryant 45
Villanova 66, La Salle 56
SOUTH
Duke 78, Charleston Southern 35
Florida Gulf Coast 86, High Point 50
Georgia 89, South Alabama 50
Georgia Tech 78, Boston U. 49
Maryland 98, Coppin St. 52
North Carolina 83, Alabama St. 47
Ohio 76, Binghamton 67
UAB 77, Grambling St. 43
MIDWEST
Missouri St. 60, Toledo 46
Purdue 86, North Alabama 53
Valparaiso 69, Detroit 57
West Virginia 74, Michigan St. 54
Youngstown St. 87, Point Park 41
