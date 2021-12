Wednesday, Dec. 22

EAST

Old Dominion 71, Temple 68

Pittsburgh 67, Holy Cross 56

St. Peter’s 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

Texas 70, Princeton 53

UMass 86, Hartford 40

MIDWEST

Butler 75, Evansville 67

Missouri 84, Illinois 65

Nebraska 72, Wyoming 61

SOUTHWEST

San Francisco 78, Tulsa 76

___

