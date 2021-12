Wednesday, Dec. 29

EAST

Bryant 60, CCSU 53

Buffalo 92, Cent. Michigan 75

Cornell 82, Lock Haven 48

Fairleigh Dickinson 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0

Lafayette 59, Colgate 37

MIDWEST

Xavier 77, Butler 55

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.