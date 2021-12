Friday, Dec. 31

EAST

CCSU 2, St. Francis (NY) 0

Fairleigh Dickinson 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 47

Merrimack 2, LIU Brooklyn 0

Sacred Heart 80, Bryant 61

Villanova 76, Seton Hall 73

Wagner 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0

SOUTH

E. Kentucky 79, Patriots 72

MIDWEST

Dayton 75, Wright St. 65

Michigan 90, Ohio St. 71

N. Kentucky 54, IUPUI 53

___

