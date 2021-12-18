Wood helps Rockets extend Pistons losing streak to 14 games

DETROIT (AP) — Christian Wood led a balanced attack with 21 points and eight rebounds as the Houston Rockets defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-107, handing the Pistons their 14th straight loss.

It matches the longest single-season skid in Pistons history, including 14-game streaks in 1979-80 and 1993-94. They had a 21-game streak spread between the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.

Eric Gordon added 18 points for Houston, which had lost four of five. The Rockets had seven players in double figures.

Saddiq Bey had 23 points and Cade Cunningham added 21 for Detroit, which hasn’t won since a 97-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 17.

Wood had 11 points and six rebounds in the first half, helping the Rockets take a 62-49 lead.

Houston led 77-62 midway through the third quarter, but Detroit answered with an 8-0 run. However, the Rockets turned three offensive rebounds into a pair of scoring possessions and restore a double-digit lead.

The Rockets finished the quarter with six offensive rebounds and took a 88-75 lead into the fourth.

Detroit couldn’t put together enough stops in the fourth quarter to make a significant run.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Josh Christopher, the 24th pick in this summer’s draft, made his first NBA start. He finished with 10 points and seven assists in 28 minutes.

Pistons: Coach Dwane Casey returned to the bench after missing Detroit’s previous game for a personal issue.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Pistons: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday.

