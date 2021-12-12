Trending:
Woods lifts Grand Canyon over Ottawa (AZ) 81-53

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 1:07 am
PHOENIX (AP) — Holland Woods had 13 points as Grand Canyon routed Ottawa (AZ) 81-53 on Saturday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 12 points for Grand Canyon (9-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points and eight rebounds. Gabe McGlothan had seven rebounds.

Grand Canyon dominated the first half and led 46-22 at the break. The Antelopes’ 46 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Devin Collins had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Spirit. Josiah De’laCerda added nine rebounds. Keshawn Bruner had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

