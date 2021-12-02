Trending:
Wright St. 86, Fort Wayne 73

December 2, 2021 9:05 pm
WRIGHT ST. (2-5)

Basile 8-14 2-2 19, Braun 8-9 1-2 17, Calvin 5-6 2-2 14, Finke 2-3 0-0 5, Holden 11-15 0-0 22, Welage 1-1 4-4 7, Wilbourn 1-2 0-0 2, Norris 0-0 0-0 0, Voss 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-52 9-10 86.

FORT WAYNE (3-4)

Kpedi 5-6 2-2 12, Planutis 2-4 2-2 8, Chong Qui 2-8 4-4 9, Godfrey 7-17 8-8 24, Pipkins 2-7 0-0 4, Billups 5-13 0-0 14, Peterson 1-4 0-0 2, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 16-16 73.

Halftime_Wright St. 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 5-12 (Calvin 2-2, Finke 1-1, Welage 1-1, Basile 1-5, Holden 0-1, Voss 0-2), Fort Wayne 9-32 (Billups 4-9, Planutis 2-4, Godfrey 2-9, Chong Qui 1-5, Peterson 0-1, Walker 0-1, Pipkins 0-3). Rebounds_Wright St. 30 (Basile 8), Fort Wayne 20 (Kpedi 6). Assists_Wright St. 15 (Calvin 5), Fort Wayne 13 (Godfrey 7). Total Fouls_Wright St. 12, Fort Wayne 13. A_1,229 (13,000).

