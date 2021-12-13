WTA Open BLS De Limoges Results

Monday

At Palais des Sports de Beaublanc

Limoges, France

Purse: $125,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

LIMOGES, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open BLS De Limoges at Palais des Sports de Beaublanc (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.

