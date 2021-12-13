WTA Open BLS De Limoges Results

Monday
At Palais des Sports de Beaublanc
Limoges, France
Purse: $125,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
LIMOGES, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open BLS De Limoges at Palais des Sports de Beaublanc (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 7-6 (7), 6-1.
Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments