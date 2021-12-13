On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Open BLS De Limoges Results

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 6:00 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Palais des Sports de Beaublanc

Limoges, France

Purse: $125,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

LIMOGES, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open BLS De Limoges at Palais des Sports de Beaublanc (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown