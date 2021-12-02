WVU squares off against Radford

Radford (4-4) vs. West Virginia (6-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and West Virginia both look to put winning streaks together . Radford won 79-70 over Kentucky Christian in its last outing. West Virginia is coming off a 74-55 win over Bellarmine in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Radford’s Josiah Jeffers, Bryan Hart and Chyree Walker have collectively scored 27 percent of all Highlanders points this season, though that figure has fallen to 22 percent over the last five games.ROBUST RASHUN: Rashun Williams has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 54.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Radford has dropped its last three road games, scoring 51.7 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. West Virginia has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 61.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has 34 assists on 85 field goals (40 percent) across its past three outings while Radford has assists on 55 of 86 field goals (64 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. Radford has turned the ball over on 24.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.