Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62

UTAH VALLEY (7-2)
Fuller 3-4 0-0 6, Aimaq 6-15 0-1 14, Darthard 2-4 0-0 6, Harding 3-7 1-1 7, Nield 3-7 0-0 7, Ceaser 2-3 2-2 8, McClanahan 4-10 0-0 8, McCord 2-3 0-0 6, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, Leifson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 3-4 62.
WYOMING (8-1)
Ike 5-9 3-4 13, Oden 4-8 0-2 8, Dusell 4-11 2-2 14, Jeffries 5-11 0-0 15, Maldonado 3-6 6-9 12, Wenzel 3-5 4-4 12, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Dut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-21 74.
Halftime_Wyoming 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 9-25 (Ceaser 2-2, McCord 2-3, Darthard 2-4, Aimaq 2-6, Nield 1-4, Fuller 0-1, McClanahan 0-2, Harding 0-3), Wyoming 11-30 (Jeffries 5-11, Dusell 4-10, Wenzel 2-4, Foster 0-1, Maldonado 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Oden 0-2). Rebounds_Utah Valley 26 (Ceaser 7), Wyoming 31 (Ike 9). Assists_Utah Valley 10 (Nield, McClanahan 4), Wyoming 11 (Maldonado 5). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 18, Wyoming 13.
