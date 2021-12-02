Wyoming 77, Denver 64

DENVER (3-6)
Henn 6-13 5-6 19, Tainamo 4-7 0-0 8, Hunt 2-13 4-4 8, Johnson 4-10 1-1 11, Smith 3-5 1-2 7, Porter 3-4 0-0 9, Gatlin 1-2 0-0 2, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-0 0-1 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-14 64.
WYOMING (7-0)
Ike 11-17 13-17 35, Oden 3-9 2-2 9, Dusell 0-6 0-0 0, Jeffries 3-6 0-0 9, Maldonado 5-11 5-6 15, Wenzel 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-2 0-0 5, Dut 0-0 2-2 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 22-27 77.
Halftime_Denver 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Denver 7-20 (Porter 3-3, Johnson 2-4, Henn 2-6, Gatlin 0-1, Smith 0-1, Tainamo 0-2, Hunt 0-3), Wyoming 5-21 (Jeffries 3-6, Thompson 1-1, Oden 1-6, Maldonado 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Dusell 0-6). Fouled Out_Henn. Rebounds_Denver 26 (Hunt 7), Wyoming 38 (Ike 14). Assists_Denver 12 (Smith 5), Wyoming 7 (Dusell 4). Total Fouls_Denver 23, Wyoming 17. A_4,030 (15,028).
