Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wyoming 77, Denver 64

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (3-6)

Henn 6-13 5-6 19, Tainamo 4-7 0-0 8, Hunt 2-13 4-4 8, Johnson 4-10 1-1 11, Smith 3-5 1-2 7, Porter 3-4 0-0 9, Gatlin 1-2 0-0 2, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-0 0-1 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-14 64.

WYOMING (7-0)

Ike 11-17 13-17 35, Oden 3-9 2-2 9, Dusell 0-6 0-0 0, Jeffries 3-6 0-0 9, Maldonado 5-11 5-6 15, Wenzel 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 2-2 0-0 5, Dut 0-0 2-2 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 22-27 77.

Halftime_Denver 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Denver 7-20 (Porter 3-3, Johnson 2-4, Henn 2-6, Gatlin 0-1, Smith 0-1, Tainamo 0-2, Hunt 0-3), Wyoming 5-21 (Jeffries 3-6, Thompson 1-1, Oden 1-6, Maldonado 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Dusell 0-6). Fouled Out_Henn. Rebounds_Denver 26 (Hunt 7), Wyoming 38 (Ike 14). Assists_Denver 12 (Smith 5), Wyoming 7 (Dusell 4). Total Fouls_Denver 23, Wyoming 17. A_4,030 (15,028).

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights