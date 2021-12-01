Wyoming puts streak on line vs Denver

Denver (3-5) vs. Wyoming (6-0)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it goes up against Denver. Denver fell 77-68 in overtime at Utah Valley on Saturday. Wyoming is coming off a 79-66 win over Cal State Fullerton on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado has averaged 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and six assists while Graham Ike has put up 18.8 points and eight rebounds. For the Pioneers, KJ Hunt has averaged 17.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while Jordan Johnson has put up 11 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hunt has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Denver field goals over the last five games. Hunt has accounted for 29 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-5 when it allows at least 66 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

TWO STREAKS: Denver has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points and allowing 73.7 points during those contests. Wyoming has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 92.7 points while giving up 50.3.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Wyoming has held opposing teams to 35.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

