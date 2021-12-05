Xavier 77, Oklahoma St. 71

XAVIER (7-1)
Hunter 1-3 1-2 3, Miles 0-2 3-5 3, Johnson 4-9 4-4 15, Jones 6-10 4-6 17, Scruggs 7-14 4-6 19, Odom 2-2 2-2 6, Freemantle 1-6 1-2 3, Kunkel 1-6 0-0 3, Nunge 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 24-57 23-31 77.
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-3)
Cisse 1-5 1-3 3, Anderson 10-18 3-4 26, Likekele 3-6 1-2 7, Thompson 3-6 0-0 7, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, B.Williams 4-10 2-3 11, Ka.Boone 2-6 3-4 7, Ke.Boone 1-2 0-0 2, Newton 2-5 0-0 6, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Moncrieffe 0-1 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 10-16 71.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 6-18 (Johnson 3-6, Jones 1-1, Kunkel 1-2, Scruggs 1-5, Freemantle 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Nunge 0-2), Oklahoma St. 7-26 (Anderson 3-6, Newton 2-5, Thompson 1-3, B.Williams 1-5, Ka.Boone 0-1, Ke.Boone 0-1, Likekele 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Walker 0-3). Rebounds_Xavier 36 (Jones 12), Oklahoma St. 30 (Cisse 9). Assists_Xavier 7 (Jones 4), Oklahoma St. 13 (Likekele 4). Total Fouls_Xavier 18, Oklahoma St. 24. A_7,326 (13,611).
