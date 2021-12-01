Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45

CENT. MICHIGAN (1-6)
Bissainthe 2-7 1-3 6, Stafl 1-6 1-2 3, Healy 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 1-6 1-1 3, Taylor 4-6 0-0 9, Henderson 2-8 2-4 6, Lopez 4-10 2-2 11, Webb 0-1 1-2 1, Miller 1-2 2-2 4, Polk 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 10-16 45.
XAVIER (6-1)
Hunter 3-6 0-0 8, Miles 1-2 1-5 3, Johnson 8-11 3-4 24, Jones 3-4 2-3 9, Scruggs 2-4 0-0 6, Kunkel 2-7 2-4 8, Odom 3-4 1-2 7, Nunge 4-9 2-3 10, Freemantle 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Stanley 1-2 1-2 3, Tandy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-23 78.
Halftime_Xavier 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 3-18 (Taylor 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Bissainthe 1-4, Stafl 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Healy 0-3, Jackson 0-3), Xavier 12-26 (Johnson 5-8, Hunter 2-4, Scruggs 2-4, Kunkel 2-6, Jones 1-1, Edwards 0-1, Nunge 0-2). Fouled Out_Henderson. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 32 (Bissainthe 8), Xavier 30 (Nunge 7). Assists_Cent. Michigan 8 (Bissainthe 3), Xavier 19 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 19, Xavier 16. A_9,449 (10,250).
