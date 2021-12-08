Xavier 96, Ball St. 50

BALL ST. (3-4)
Thomas 2-7 0-0 6, Sparks 1-3 2-4 4, Bumbalough 4-10 0-0 10, Cochran 5-14 0-0 10, Jacobs 1-5 0-0 2, Windham 2-8 3-3 8, Jihad 1-6 0-0 3, Sellers 2-5 0-0 4, Pearson 1-5 0-0 3, Huggins 0-0 0-0 0, Suokas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 5-7 50.
XAVIER (7-1)
Hunter 1-4 4-4 7, Miles 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 5-9 0-2 14, Jones 6-9 0-0 14, Scruggs 3-5 0-0 7, Kunkel 2-8 0-0 4, Odom 2-5 2-2 7, Freemantle 9-11 6-6 24, Nunge 3-6 2-2 9, Edwards 1-2 1-2 4, Stanley 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 34-64 16-20 96.
Halftime_Xavier 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 7-31 (Thomas 2-5, Bumbalough 2-7, Jihad 1-2, Pearson 1-4, Windham 1-5, Sellers 0-1, Sparks 0-1, Suokas 0-1, Cochran 0-2, Jacobs 0-3), Xavier 12-25 (Johnson 4-7, Jones 2-3, Edwards 1-1, Odom 1-1, Stanley 1-1, Nunge 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Hunter 1-4, Freemantle 0-1, Kunkel 0-3). Rebounds_Ball St. 24 (Jacobs, Jihad 4), Xavier 48 (Scruggs 9). Assists_Ball St. 7 (Bumbalough, Jacobs 2), Xavier 21 (Odom 6). Total Fouls_Ball St. 17, Xavier 12. A_9,865 (10,250).
