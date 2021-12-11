Young basket helps lift Charlotte over Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 26 points and made a layup with 20 seconds remaining to lead Charlotte to a 68-67 win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

After Young’s basket, Jahmir Cannon added two free throws before Kobe King hit a 3-pointer at the end for Valpo.

Austin Butler had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte (5-4). Aly Khalifa added four assists.

Kobe King had 17 points for Valpo (5-6). Sheldon Edwards added 16 points. Trevor Anderson had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.