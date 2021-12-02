Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (3-3)

Akuchie 3-14 4-4 10, Cohill 1-5 1-1 3, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Olison 6-19 4-5 18, Rathan-Mayes 3-9 2-4 10, Ogoro 1-2 5-5 8, Long 5-8 5-6 17, Chicone 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Thomas 0-2 2-2 2, Shelton 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 23-27 70.

MILWAUKEE (1-6)

Simms 5-8 0-0 12, St. Pierre 2-5 2-3 6, Gholston 9-17 3-4 24, Newby 4-10 4-5 13, Sinani 0-1 0-0 0, Lathon 2-7 1-2 5, Jo.Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Hancock 0-0 0-0 0, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-14 68.

Halftime_Milwaukee 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 7-28 (Long 2-4, Rathan-Mayes 2-5, Olison 2-9, Ogoro 1-2, Chicone 0-1, Cohill 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Shelton 0-1, Akuchie 0-4), Milwaukee 6-20 (Gholston 3-7, Simms 2-4, Newby 1-5, Baker 0-1, Sinani 0-1, Lathon 0-2). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 33 (Akuchie 9), Milwaukee 35 (Lathon 9). Assists_Youngstown St. 9 (Rathan-Mayes 3), Milwaukee 13 (Simms, Gholston, Newby, Sinani, Lathon, Jo.Thomas 2). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 15, Milwaukee 18. A_1,936 (10,783).

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights