Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (3-3)
Akuchie 3-14 4-4 10, Cohill 1-5 1-1 3, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Olison 6-19 4-5 18, Rathan-Mayes 3-9 2-4 10, Ogoro 1-2 5-5 8, Long 5-8 5-6 17, Chicone 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Thomas 0-2 2-2 2, Shelton 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 23-27 70.
MILWAUKEE (1-6)
Simms 5-8 0-0 12, St. Pierre 2-5 2-3 6, Gholston 9-17 3-4 24, Newby 4-10 4-5 13, Sinani 0-1 0-0 0, Lathon 2-7 1-2 5, Jo.Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Hancock 0-0 0-0 0, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-14 68.
Halftime_Milwaukee 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 7-28 (Long 2-4, Rathan-Mayes 2-5, Olison 2-9, Ogoro 1-2, Chicone 0-1, Cohill 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Shelton 0-1, Akuchie 0-4), Milwaukee 6-20 (Gholston 3-7, Simms 2-4, Newby 1-5, Baker 0-1, Sinani 0-1, Lathon 0-2). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 33 (Akuchie 9), Milwaukee 35 (Lathon 9). Assists_Youngstown St. 9 (Rathan-Mayes 3), Milwaukee 13 (Simms, Gholston, Newby, Sinani, Lathon, Jo.Thomas 2). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 15, Milwaukee 18. A_1,936 (10,783).
