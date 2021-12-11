Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43

CANISIUS (2-9)
Maslennikov 0-2 0-0 0, Fofana 2-13 0-0 5, Harried 0-6 3-4 3, Henderson 2-12 0-0 6, Uijtendaal 1-7 0-0 3, Green 8-15 3-6 19, X.Long 1-2 0-1 2, Hitchon 1-3 0-0 3, Ahemed 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 15-63 8-13 43.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (6-3)
Akuchie 4-7 4-5 12, Cohill 7-11 3-3 18, Hunter 2-4 0-0 4, Olison 1-6 0-0 2, Rathan-Mayes 0-4 0-0 0, Chicone 3-4 0-1 6, O.Long 4-5 1-1 11, Ogoro 1-3 0-0 2, Shelton 3-6 0-0 8, Owens 1-1 2-4 4, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 28-55 10-16 71.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 35-17. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 5-23 (Henderson 2-5, Hitchon 1-3, Fofana 1-4, Uijtendaal 1-5, Ahemed 0-1, Green 0-1, X.Long 0-1, Harried 0-3), Youngstown St. 5-19 (O.Long 2-3, Shelton 2-5, Cohill 1-1, Akuchie 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Ogoro 0-2, Rathan-Mayes 0-2, Olison 0-3). Rebounds_Canisius 30 (Green 9), Youngstown St. 46 (Cohill 11). Assists_Canisius 10 (Fofana 8), Youngstown St. 13 (Chicone 8). Total Fouls_Canisius 17, Youngstown St. 16. A_2,630 (6,300).
