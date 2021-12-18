Youngstown St. 83, Westminster (Pa.) 54

WESTMINSTER (PA.) (0-1)

Hutcherson 2-10 0-0 4, James 5-14 0-0 10, Leone 1-10 0-0 3, D.Ritter 4-12 4-6 13, A.Ritter 3-13 0-0 7, Clark 2-5 0-0 5, Zupko 2-3 2-2 7, Doyle 1-3 0-0 3, Kwiat 0-0 0-0 0, Hanna 0-0 0-0 0, Hendrickson 0-0 0-0 0, Latham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-71 6-8 54.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (7-3)

Akuchie 1-6 1-2 3, Cohill 5-10 2-5 12, Hunter 0-3 2-2 2, Olison 4-6 2-2 11, Rathan-Mayes 3-7 4-4 12, Chicone 4-9 2-2 10, Long 2-9 0-0 4, Shelton 5-9 2-2 16, Ogoro 1-3 0-1 3, Dunn 2-4 2-3 6, Owens 1-2 2-3 4, J.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 19-26 83.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 38-19. 3-Point Goals_Westminster (Pa.) 6-20 (Zupko 1-1, Clark 1-2, Doyle 1-2, A.Ritter 1-4, D.Ritter 1-4, Leone 1-5, Hutcherson 0-1, James 0-1), Youngstown St. 8-24 (Shelton 4-8, Rathan-Mayes 2-3, Olison 1-2, Ogoro 1-3, Chicone 0-1, Cohill 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Long 0-3). Rebounds_Westminster (Pa.) 35 (Hutcherson 11), Youngstown St. 44 (Cohill, Long 7). Assists_Westminster (Pa.) 7 (Hutcherson, D.Ritter 3), Youngstown St. 12 (Chicone 6). Total Fouls_Westminster (Pa.) 22, Youngstown St. 14. A_1,979 (6,300).

