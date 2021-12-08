Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:00 pm
< a min read
      

CENT. MICHIGAN (1-7)

Henderson 3-8 0-0 8, Stafl 1-4 0-0 2, Healy 4-5 0-0 10, Lopez 8-14 2-4 21, Miller 4-8 4-4 13, Bissainthe 6-8 1-1 15, Taylor 3-5 0-0 6, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Polk 1-1 0-0 2, Pavrette 0-1 0-0 0, Jergens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 7-9 77.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (5-3)

Akuchie 4-7 4-4 13, Cohill 8-14 2-2 20, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Olison 8-12 2-2 21, Rathan-Mayes 2-3 0-0 5, Ogoro 3-3 0-0 8, Chicone 1-4 0-2 2, Shelton 2-5 0-0 6, Thomas 2-5 1-2 5, Long 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-57 9-12 84.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 10-19 (Lopez 3-5, Healy 2-3, Henderson 2-3, Bissainthe 2-4, Miller 1-2, Stafl 0-1, Taylor 0-1), Youngstown St. 11-23 (Olison 3-5, Ogoro 2-2, Cohill 2-3, Shelton 2-5, Rathan-Mayes 1-2, Akuchie 1-3, Chicone 0-1, Long 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 21 (Bissainthe 6), Youngstown St. 25 (Olison 6). Assists_Cent. Michigan 13 (Miller 7), Youngstown St. 12 (Chicone 3). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 17, Youngstown St. 13. A_1,459 (6,300).

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary