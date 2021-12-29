Youngstown St., Detroit eye conference win

Youngstown State (7-4, 2-0) vs. Detroit (4-7, 2-0)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State squares off against Detroit as both teams look to remain unbeaten in Horizon games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Youngstown State fell 82-52 at West Virginia last week. Detroit is coming off an 89-75 home win over Central Michigan on Dec. 19.

LEADING THE WAY: Detroit’s Antoine Davis has averaged 22.2 points and 5.2 assists while Madut Akec has put up 15.9 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Penguins, Michael Akuchie has averaged 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while Tevin Olison has put up 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Penguins are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Titans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Detroit has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Youngstown State has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams. The Titans have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

