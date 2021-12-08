On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Youngstown St. outduels C. Michigan 84-77

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 11:41 pm
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tevin Olison scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Dwayne Cohill scored 20 and Youngstown State beat Central Michigan 84-77 on Wednesday night.

Olison’s 3-pointer four minutes in gave the Penguins (5-3) a 12-10 lead and they never trailed again. Michael Akuchie added 13 points and Youngstown State made 56.1% (32 of 57) of its shots including 47.8% (11 for 23) from 3-point range.

Oscar Lopez Jr. scored 21 points, Ralph Bissainthe 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting off the bench, Kevin Miller scored 13 and Cameron Healy 10 in missing just one of five-shot attempts for Central Michigan (1-8).

The Chippewas shot 30 for 55 (54.5%) including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary