2022 United Soccer League Championship Schedule

Subject to change Saturday, March 12

Indy at Loudoun

Tulsa at Charleston

New York Red Bulls II at Miami

Pittsburgh at Memphis

Atlanta at Louisville

Oakland at Rio Grande Valley

Detroit City at San Antonio

Las Vegas at New Mexico

Monterey Bay at Phoenix

Orange County at Colorado

El Paso at Sacramento

LA Galaxy II at San Diego

Sunday, March 13

Tampa Bay at Birmingham

Wednesday, March 16

New York Red Bulls II at Atlanta

Saturday, March 19

Oakland at Memphis

Hartford at Pittsburgh

Loudoun at New York Red Bulls II

Indy at Tampa Bay

Miami at Louisville

Birmingham at Tulsa

New Mexico at El Paso

Charleston at Detroit City

Monterey Bay at Colorado

Sacramento at San Diego

San Antonio at LA Galaxy II

Phoenix at Las Vegas

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County

Wednesday, March 23

Louisville at New York Red Bulls II

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

Las Vegas at El Paso

San Diego at Tulsa

Rio Grande Valley at LA Galaxy II

Saturday, March 26

Colorado at Birmingham

Hartford at Tampa Bay

Indy at Louisville

Loudoun at Miami

Pittsburgh at Detroit City

Orange County at New Mexico

San Diego at Phoenix

Memphis at Las Vegas

Monterey Bay at Oakland

Sunday, March 27

Charleston at Atlanta

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley

Tulsa at Sacramento

Wednesday, March 30

Oakland at New Mexico

Friday, April 1

Las Vegas at Charleston

Saturday, April 2

Atlanta at Hartford

Colorado at Miami

LA Galaxy II at Indy

Loudoun at Pittsburgh

Louisville at Birmingham

Phoenix at San Antonio

New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa

Memphis at Detroit City

Tampa Bay at Oakland

Monterey Bay at Sacramento

Sunday, April 3

El Paso at San Diego

Saturday, April 9

Miami at Tampa Bay

Detroit City at Atlanta

Indy at Rio Grande Valley

Pittsburgh at Tulsa

Monterey Bay at El Paso

Colorado at Las Vegas

LA Galaxy II at Phoenix

Charleston at San Diego

San Antonio at Orange County

Sunday, April 10

Hartford at Birmingham

Louisville at Loudoun

Wednesday, April 13

Tulsa at Memphis

San Diego at Oakland

Friday, April 15

Rio Grande Valley at New York Red Bulls II

Tulsa at Tampa Bay

Saturday, April 16

Hartford at Miami

Atlanta at Indy

Birmingham at Detroit City

El Paso at San Antonio

Memphis at Colorado

New Mexico at Phoenix

Sacramento at Orange County

Monterey Bay at LA Galaxy II

Louisville at San Diego

Loudoun at Oakland

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas

Saturday, April 23

Atlanta at Pittsburgh

Detroit City at Hartford

Louisville at Charleston

Tampa Bay at New York Red Bulls II

Colorado at Tulsa

Sacramento at Rio Grande Valley

Oakland at El Paso

San Antonio at New Mexico

Miami at Phoenix

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas

Sunday, April 24

Birmingham at Loudoun

Orange County at Indy

Wednesday, April 27

Charleston at Birmingham

Tampa Bay at Memphis

Saturday, April 30

Miami at Memphis

Pittsburgh at Louisville

El Paso at Loudoun

San Diego at Tampa Bay

Hartford at Indy

New York Red Bulls II at Detroit City

Orange County at Rio Grande Valley

Monterey Bay at San Antonio

Colorado at Oakland

Las Vegas at Sacramento

Sunday, May 1

Phoenix at LA Galaxy II

Wednesday, May 4

Louisville at Atlanta

Miami at Birmingham

Tulsa at El Paso

New Mexico at Sacramento

Thursday, May 5

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado

Friday, May 6

Memphis at Charleston

Saturday, May 7

Birmingham at Pittsburgh

Loudoun at Hartford

Detroit City at Tulsa

LA Galaxy II at El Paso

San Diego at New Mexico

Oakland at Orange County

Las Vegas at Monterey Bay

San Antonio at Phoenix

Sunday, May 8

Sacramento at New York Red Bulls II

Friday, May 13

Tulsa at Orange County

Louisville at LA Galaxy II

Saturday, May 14

New York Red Bulls II at Hartford

New Mexico at Charleston

San Antonio at Miami

Indy at Memphis

El Paso at Pittsburgh

Loudoun at Detroit City

Rio Grande Valley at Monterey Bay

Colorado at San Diego

Oakland at Las Vegas

Sunday, May 15

Tampa Bay at Phoenix

Wednesday, May 18

Detroit City at Miami

LA Galaxy II at Memphis

Las Vegas at Birmingham

Sacramento at El Paso

Saturday, May 21

Monterey Bay at Louisville

Miami at Charleston

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

New York Red Bulls II at Indy

Atlanta at Detroit City

San Diego at Rio Grande Valley

Colorado at San Antonio

Hartford at Tulsa

Phoenix at New Mexico

LA Galaxy II at Oakland

El Paso at Orange County

Sunday, May 22

Memphis at Loudoun

Friday, May 27

Orange County at Atlanta

Birmingham at New York Red Bulls II

El Paso at Las Vegas

Saturday, May 28

Pittsburgh at Miami

Phoenix at Hartford

Charleston at Loudoun

New Mexico at Indy

Tulsa at Louisville

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley

San Diego at LA Galaxy II

Sacramento at Oakland

Colorado at Monterey Bay

Wednesday, June 1

Rio Grande Valley at Atlanta

Tampa Bay at Tulsa

Orange County at Oakland

Friday, June 3

San Diego at New York Red Bulls II

Las Vegas at Colorado

Saturday, June 4

Louisville at Tampa Bay

Detroit City at Pittsburgh

Atlanta at Memphis

Indy at Charleston

LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley

Hartford at El Paso

Miami at Tulsa

San Antonio at Sacramento

Birmingham at Phoenix

New Mexico at Orange County

Oakland at Monterey Bay

Wednesday, June 8

New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun

Memphis at Birmingham

Indy at Miami

Saturday, June 11

Loudoun at Atlanta

Louisville at Indy

Tampa Bay at Miami

Pittsburgh at Charleston

Sacramento at Detroit City

El Paso at Phoenix

Rio Grande Valley at Oakland

Colorado at LA Galaxy II

Orange County at Las Vegas

Hartford at San Diego

San Antonio at Monterey Bay

Wednesday, June 15

Tulsa at New York Red Bulls II

Memphis at Hartford

Monterey Bay at LA Galaxy II

New Mexico at Oakland

Saturday, June 18

Orange County at Louisville

Phoenix at Loudoun

Hartford at Atlanta

Charleston at Tampa Bay

El Paso at Detroit City

Pittsburgh at Rio Grande Valley

Oakland at San Antonio

Indy at Colorado

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas at San Diego

Wednesday, June 22

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico

Friday, June 24

San Antonio at Colorado

Phoenix at Las Vegas

Saturday, June 25

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

LA Galaxy II at Miami

Louisville at Hartford

Detroit City at Memphis

Charleston at Tulsa

New York Red Bulls II at El Paso

Birmingham at New Mexico

Loudoun at Orange County

Atlanta at Oakland

Indy at San Diego

Sacramento at Monterey Bay

Colorado at Hartford

Tulsa at San Antonio

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta at Charleston

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley

Orange County at San Diego

Friday, July 1

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II

Sacramento at Colorado

Oakland at LA Galaxy II

Saturday, July 2

Miami at Indy

Memphis at Tampa Bay

El Paso at Atlanta

Birmingham at Louisville

Charleston at San Antonio

New Mexico at Monterey Bay

Detroit City at Las Vegas

Orange County at Phoenix

Sunday, July 3

Tulsa at Loudoun

Monday, July 4

San Diego at Colorado

Wednesday, July 6

Birmingham at Atlanta

Indy at Pittsburgh

Hartford at Detroit City

Saturday, July 9

Phoenix at Memphis

Detroit City at Indy

New York Red Bulls II at Louisville

Miami at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at Hartford

Birmingham at Charleston

Colorado at El Paso

Atlanta at Tulsa

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico

Monterey Bay at Orange County

Oakland at Sacramento

LA Galaxy II at San Diego

Wednesday, July 13

Charleston at Miami

New Mexico at Tulsa

Friday, July 15

Indy at New York Red Bulls II

LA Galaxy II at Colorado

Saturday, July 16

Hartford at Charleston

Louisville at Memphis

Tampa Bay at Loudoun

Atlanta at San Antonio

Pittsburgh at New Mexico

El Paso at Oakland

Birmingham at Sacramento

Detroit City at Monterey Bay

Miami at Orange County

Sunday, July 17

Las Vegas at Rio Grande Valley

Wednesday, July 20

Phoenix at Louisville

Friday, July 22

Charleston at Colorado

Saturday, July 23

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Memphis at Indy

Tulsa at Birmingham

Pittsburgh at Hartford

Miami at Loudoun

New Mexico at Detroit City

San Antonio at El Paso

New York Red Bulls II at Monterey Bay

Orange County at LA Galaxy II

Las Vegas at Oakland

Rio Grande Valley at San Diego

Sacramento at Phoenix

Wednesday, July 27

Loudoun at Birmingham

Hartford at Rio Grande Valley

Phoenix at Oakland

San Antonio at Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30

Tampa Bay at Indy

Las Vegas at Atlanta

Tulsa at Pittsburgh

Monterey Bay at Loudoun

Birmingham at Hartford

Sacramento at Charleston

LA Galaxy II at San Antonio

Louisville at El Paso

Colorado at Phoenix

San Diego at Orange County

Sunday, July 31

New Mexico at New York Red Bulls II

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Memphis at New York Red Bulls II

Sacramento at New Mexico

Saturday, Aug. 6

Detroit City at Tampa Bay

Charleston at Louisville

LA Galaxy II at Loudoun

Hartford at Memphis

Pittsburgh at Indy

Atlanta at Birmingham

Miami at New Mexico

El Paso at Monterey Bay

Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento

San Antonio at San Diego

Colorado at Orange County

Las Vegas at Phoenix

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Atlanta at New York Red Bulls II

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Tulsa at Miami

Loudoun at San Antonio

Monterey Bay at San Diego

Friday, Aug. 12

Charleston at New York Red Bulls II

El Paso at Colorado

Phoenix at Orange County

Saturday, Aug. 13

Miami at Atlanta

Indy at Hartford

Tampa Bay at Louisville

San Diego at Birmingham

Memphis at Pittsburgh

Las Vegas at San Antonio

Oakland at Detroit City

Sacramento at Monterey Bay

Sunday, Aug. 14

New Mexico at LA Galaxy II

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Detroit City at Birmingham

Memphis at New Mexico

Las Vegas at Orange County

Colorado at Sacramento

Saturday, Aug. 20

New York Red Bulls II at Pittsburgh

Miami at Hartford

Birmingham at Memphis

Atlanta at Loudoun

San Diego at El Paso

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio

Indy at Tulsa

Louisville at Detroit City

Tampa Bay at Colorado

Monterey Bay at New Mexico

Charleston at LA Galaxy II

Sacramento at Las Vegas

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Oakland at San Diego

Saturday, Aug. 27

Orange County at Tampa Bay

Detroit City at Charleston

Louisville at Miami

Pittsburgh at Atlanta

San Antonio at Indy

Loudoun at Tulsa

Phoenix at El Paso

New Mexico at Colorado

LA Galaxy II at Monterey Bay

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas

Oakland at Sacramento

Sunday, Aug. 28

New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Loudoun at Memphis

Charleston at Pittsburgh

Hartford at New York Red Bulls II

Rio Grande Valley at Phoenix

Friday, Sept. 2

El Paso at New Mexico

Saturday, Sept. 3

Birmingham at Miami

Tulsa at Atlanta

Sacramento at Louisville

Las Vegas at Tampa Bay

Indy at Detroit City

Phoenix at Colorado

San Diego at Monterey Bay

Memphis at Orange County

San Antonio at Oakland

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston

Sunday, Sept. 4

Pittsburgh at Loudoun

Monday, Sept. 5

Hartford at LA Galaxy II

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Memphis at Atlanta

Rio Grande Valley at El Paso

Louisville at Tulsa

Orange County at Monterey Bay

Friday, Sept. 9

Miami at New York Red Bulls II

Saturday, Sept. 10

Tampa Bay at Charleston

Tulsa at Hartford

Louisville at Pittsburgh

Birmingham at Indy

New Mexico at Rio Grande Valley

San Diego at San Antonio

Detroit City at Colorado

Oakland at Phoenix

Monterey Bay at Las Vegas

LA Galaxy II at Orange County

Loudoun at Sacramento

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Pittsburgh at Birmingham

Friday, Sept. 16

Charleston at Memphis

Saturday, Sept. 17

Atlanta at Miami

Loudoun at Louisville

Las Vegas at Hartford

Tampa Bay at Detroit City

Colorado at Rio Grande Valley

Indy at Monterey Bay

New York Red Bulls II at Oakland

Phoenix at San Diego

New Mexico at San Antonio

Sunday, Sept. 18

El Paso at LA Galaxy II

Orange County at Sacramento

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Hartford at Loudoun

Detroit City at New York Red Bulls II

Phoenix at Monterey Bay

Friday, Sept. 23

Rio Grande Valley at Charleston

Birmingham at Tampa Bay

Saturday, Sept. 24

Sacramento at San Antonio

Monterey Bay at Miami

Orange County at Pittsburgh

Memphis at Louisville

Tulsa at Detroit City

Oakland at Colorado

San Diego at Las Vegas

Sunday, Sept. 25

Loudoun at Indy

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Indy at Atlanta

El Paso at Tampa Bay

Phoenix at Sacramento

Friday, Sept. 30

New Mexico at Las Vegas

Saturday, Oct. 1

Memphis at Miami

Charleston at Hartford

San Antonio at Pittsburgh

Tulsa at Indy

Detroit City at Loudoun

Louisville at Rio Grande Valley

New York Red Bulls II at Phoenix

San Diego at Orange County

Tampa Bay at Monterey Bay

Birmingham at Oakland

Sunday, Oct. 2

Sacramento at LA Galaxy II

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis

Detroit City at Louisville

Colorado at El Paso

Saturday, Oct. 8

Charleston at Indy

Oakland at Hartford

Loudoun at Tampa Bay

Phoenix at Rio Grande Valley

Monterey Bay at Tulsa

Orange County at El Paso

Atlanta at LA Galaxy II

Miami at Las Vegas

Sunday, Oct. 9

San Antonio at Birmingham

New York Red Bulls II at Memphis

Pittsburgh at Sacramento

New Mexico at San Diego

Saturday, Oct. 15

Indy at Birmingham

Loudoun at Charleston

New York Red Bulls II at Tampa Bay

Hartford at Louisville

Oakland at Pittsburgh

Orange County at San Antonio

Monterey Bay at Rio Grande Valley

Memphis at Tulsa

Miami at Detroit City

Colorado at New Mexico

San Diego at Sacramento

Atlanta at Phoenix

Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.