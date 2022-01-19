2022 World Cup Tickets Chart

Trending:
A breakdown of the ticket prices for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament:

Category 1 — The best tickets available, generally between the goal lines and slightly behind

Category 2 — In the past has been corners

Category 3 — In the past has been nehind end lines

Category 4 — To be sold exclusively to Qatar residents

In Qatar riyals
Competition Phase Cat. 1 Cat. 2 Cat. 3 Cat. 4
Opening Match 2,250 1,600 1,100 200
First round 800 600 250 40
Second round 1,000 750 350 70
Quarterfinals 1,550 1,050 750 300
Semifinals 3,480 2,400 1,300 500
Third Place 1,550 1,100 750 300
Final 5,850 3,650 2,200 750

In U.S. dollars, converted at $0.2747 per riyal
Competition Phase Cat. 1 Cat. 2 Cat. 3
Opening Match $618 $440 $302
First round 220 165 69
Second round 275 206 96
Quarterfinals 426 288 206
Semifinals 956 659 357
Third Place 426 302 206
Final 1,607 1,003 604

Note: Category 4 tickets availabile only to Qatar residents

