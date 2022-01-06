On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
6th-tier Kidderminster gets West Ham in FA Cup 4th round

The Associated Press
January 9, 2022 12:29 pm
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Sixth-tier Kidderminster’s reward for reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 35 years is a home match against Premier League team West Ham.

Kidderminster rallied to beat Reading 2-1 on Saturday.

The other non-league team to make it to the last 32 — fifth-tier Boreham Wood — also was handed a tough match when the draw was made Sunday, a trip to Championship leader Bournemouth.

Third-tier Cambridge, which won away to Newcastle in the biggest shock of the third round, was drawn at home to second-tier Luton.

There were three guaranteed all-Premier League matchups — Everton vs. Brentford, Tottenham vs. Brighton and Wolverhampton vs. Norwich — while the favorites for the competition got home draws against lower-league opposition.

Defending Premier League champion Manchester City will host Fulham, Liverpool will play Cardiff and Chelsea was drawn with Plymouth.

Leicester, the defending champion, will play away to either Nottingham Forest or Arsenal, who were meeting later Sunday.

The fourth round will take place early next month.

___

Fourth-round draw:

Crystal Palace vs. Hartlepool

Bournemouth vs. Boreham Wood

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley

Peterborough vs. Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs. Luton Town

Southampton vs. Coventry

Chelsea vs. Plymouth

Everton vs. Brentford

Kidderminster vs. West Ham

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough

Tottenham vs. Brighton

Liverpool vs. Cardiff

Stoke vs. Wigan

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs. Leicester

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Wolverhampton vs. Norwich

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

