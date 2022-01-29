Abilene Christian 85, Lamar 82

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (14-7)

Simmons 5-12 2-7 12, Cameron 4-7 5-6 14, Mason 3-10 6-9 14, Miller 2-3 2-4 6, Morris 6-14 4-4 17, Steele 3-6 0-0 8, Daniels 1-5 1-2 3, Allen 1-3 2-3 4, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Gai 1-2 2-2 5, S.Smith 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-63 26-39 85.

LAMAR (2-21)

Reyes 2-4 0-0 4, L.Smith 4-12 0-0 8, Harrison 5-9 7-7 19, Roberts 3-8 6-8 13, McClure 2-4 0-0 5, Adams 6-14 6-9 18, Ledet 4-7 0-1 11, Carpenter 1-1 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-60 21-27 82.

Halftime_Lamar 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 7-24 (Steele 2-3, Mason 2-4, Gai 1-1, Cameron 1-2, Morris 1-7, Allen 0-1, Miller 0-1, Simmons 0-5), Lamar 7-16 (Ledet 3-5, Harrison 2-3, McClure 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Adams 0-3). Fouled Out_Roberts, Ledet. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 39 (Simmons 9), Lamar 33 (L.Smith 8). Assists_Abilene Christian 14 (Daniels 4), Lamar 18 (L.Smith, Harrison, Adams 4). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 21, Lamar 28. A_2,487 (10,080).

