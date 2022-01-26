Abilene Christian 87, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (13-7)

A.Simmons 4-7 1-2 11, Cameron 2-5 2-2 7, Mason 6-12 4-5 16, Miller 0-4 2-2 2, Morris 5-12 4-6 16, Steele 4-10 4-4 12, Daniels 4-6 6-8 15, Jackson 3-5 1-1 8, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Gai 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 24-30 87.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (6-14)

Taylor 5-6 4-4 14, Adewunmi 2-6 2-2 7, Q.Johnson 7-9 2-2 19, X.Johnson 2-8 1-2 6, J.Johnson 6-10 10-13 22, M.Nelson 4-6 6-7 15, Butters 0-0 0-0 0, Otchere 1-1 0-2 2, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 25-32 85.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 7-30 (A.Simmons 2-4, Morris 2-7, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Mason 0-3, Miller 0-3, Steele 0-3, Allen 0-4), Texas Rio Grande Valley 6-16 (Q.Johnson 3-4, M.Nelson 1-2, Adewunmi 1-3, X.Johnson 1-5, J.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Adewunmi, X.Johnson, J.Johnson, M.Nelson. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 24 (A.Simmons 8), Texas Rio Grande Valley 31 (J.Johnson 9). Assists_Abilene Christian 20 (A.Simmons, Daniels 4), Texas Rio Grande Valley 14 (J.Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 28, Texas Rio Grande Valley 27. A_713 (2,500).

