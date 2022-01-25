Trending:
Abilene Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Johnson’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-7, 3-5 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-13, 1-6 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Xavier Johnson scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 85-74 loss to the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-5 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 3-5 in conference games. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The Vaqueros and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Justin Johnson is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Coryon Mason is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.6 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

