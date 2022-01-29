On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Adaway lifts Saint Bonaventure past Saint Joseph’s 80-69

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 5:48 pm
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway scored 22 points and Jaren Holmes scored 20 points and Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph’s 80-69 on Saturday.

Kyle Lofton had 13 points and seven rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (12-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Dominick Welch added 13 points.

Erik Reynolds II scored a season-high 21 points for the Hawks (9-11, 3-6). Cameron Brown scored 15 points Taylor Funk 10 .

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol