Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 3, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 28 17 8 2 1 37 89 82
Hershey 26 15 8 2 1 33 83 76
Hartford 26 14 8 2 2 32 84 77
Providence 25 13 8 3 1 30 74 64
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Bridgeport 32 10 16 3 3 26 81 100
Lehigh Valley 25 8 11 4 2 22 66 81
WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 22 18 1 3 0 39 80 46
Rochester 26 17 9 0 0 34 101 96
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Toronto 24 12 10 1 1 26 74 81
Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76
Belleville 25 12 13 0 0 24 70 73
Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59
Manitoba 26 16 9 1 0 33 80 64
Grand Rapids 25 11 10 3 1 26 74 77
Iowa 26 11 11 3 1 26 76 74
Milwaukee 29 12 15 2 0 26 83 93
Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77
Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 25 19 3 2 1 41 90 58
Ontario 24 15 6 2 1 33 90 74
Henderson 24 14 7 2 1 31 72 60
Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89
Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64
San Jose 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 104
Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69
Bakersfield 22 8 8 3 3 22 58 67
San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 3, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 2, Iowa 1

Rochester 4, Hartford 3

Providence 7, Springfield 1

Stockton 4, San Jose 1

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

Grand Rapids at Chicago, ppd

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Monday’s Games

Toronto 4, Belleville 2

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, ppd

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

