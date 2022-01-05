AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 28 17 8 2 1 37 89 82 Hartford 26 14 8 2 2 32 84 77 Hershey 27 15 9 2 1 33 84 78 Providence 25 13 8 3 1 30 74 64 Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79 Lehigh Valley 26 9 11 4 2 24 68 82 WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81 Bridgeport 32 10 16 3 3 26 81 100

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 22 18 1 3 0 39 80 46 Rochester 26 17 9 0 0 34 101 96 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Toronto 24 12 10 1 1 26 74 81 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Belleville 25 12 13 0 0 24 70 73 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59 Manitoba 27 16 9 1 1 34 82 67 Grand Rapids 25 11 10 3 1 26 74 77 Iowa 27 12 11 3 1 28 79 76 Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77 Milwaukee 29 12 15 2 0 26 83 93 Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 26 19 4 2 1 41 91 60 Ontario 24 15 6 2 1 33 90 74 Henderson 24 14 7 2 1 31 72 60 Tucson 22 11 9 2 0 24 59 70 Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64 Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89 Bakersfield 22 8 8 3 3 22 58 67 San Jose 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 104 San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa 3, Manitoba 2

Tucson 2, Stockton 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, ppd

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, ppd

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

