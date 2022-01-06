AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|28
|17
|8
|2
|1
|37
|89
|82
|Hershey
|28
|16
|9
|2
|1
|35
|88
|81
|Hartford
|26
|14
|8
|2
|2
|32
|84
|77
|Providence
|26
|13
|9
|3
|1
|30
|77
|68
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Lehigh Valley
|27
|9
|11
|5
|2
|25
|71
|86
|WB/Scranton
|24
|9
|12
|1
|2
|21
|53
|81
|Bridgeport
|33
|11
|16
|3
|3
|28
|85
|103
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|23
|18
|2
|3
|0
|39
|84
|52
|Rochester
|27
|17
|10
|0
|0
|34
|102
|98
|Toronto
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|80
|85
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Belleville
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|24
|70
|73
|Syracuse
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|63
|73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|82
|67
|Grand Rapids
|26
|12
|10
|3
|1
|28
|81
|79
|Iowa
|27
|12
|11
|3
|1
|28
|79
|76
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
|Milwaukee
|30
|12
|16
|2
|0
|26
|85
|100
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|27
|20
|4
|2
|1
|43
|96
|62
|Ontario
|24
|15
|6
|2
|1
|33
|90
|74
|Henderson
|24
|14
|7
|2
|1
|31
|72
|60
|Tucson
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|61
|75
|Bakersfield
|23
|9
|8
|3
|3
|24
|64
|69
|Colorado
|28
|12
|11
|3
|2
|29
|87
|89
|Abbotsford
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|70
|San Jose
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|23
|80
|104
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, Utica 4
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3
Grand Rapids 7, Milwaukee 2
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Syracuse 2, Rochester 1
Stockton 5, Tucson 2
Springfield at Laval, ppd
San Diego at Henderson, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Bakersfield 6, Abbotsford 2
Friday’s Games
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, ppd
WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
