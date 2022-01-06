AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 28 17 8 2 1 37 89 82 Hershey 28 16 9 2 1 35 88 81 Hartford 26 14 8 2 2 32 84 77 Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68 Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79 Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86 WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81 Bridgeport 33 11 16 3 3 28 85 103

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 23 18 2 3 0 39 84 52 Rochester 27 17 10 0 0 34 102 98 Toronto 25 13 10 1 1 28 80 85 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Belleville 25 12 13 0 0 24 70 73 Syracuse 22 9 10 2 1 21 63 73

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59 Manitoba 27 16 9 1 1 34 82 67 Grand Rapids 26 12 10 3 1 28 81 79 Iowa 27 12 11 3 1 28 79 76 Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77 Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83 Milwaukee 30 12 16 2 0 26 85 100

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 27 20 4 2 1 43 96 62 Ontario 24 15 6 2 1 33 90 74 Henderson 24 14 7 2 1 31 72 60 Tucson 23 11 10 2 0 24 61 75 Bakersfield 23 9 8 3 3 24 64 69 Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89 Abbotsford 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 70 San Jose 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 104 San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Utica 4

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3

Grand Rapids 7, Milwaukee 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Stockton 5, Tucson 2

Springfield at Laval, ppd

San Diego at Henderson, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Bakersfield 6, Abbotsford 2

Friday’s Games

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, ppd

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.