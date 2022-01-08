On Air: Encounter
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 8, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 30 18 9 2 1 39 98 92
Hershey 30 17 10 2 1 37 94 86
Hartford 28 15 9 2 2 34 88 83
Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68
Charlotte 28 14 12 2 0 30 92 84
Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86
Bridgeport 34 12 16 3 3 30 90 104
WB/Scranton 26 9 13 1 3 22 58 90

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 25 19 3 3 0 41 91 59
Rochester 29 18 11 0 0 36 108 103
Toronto 25 13 10 1 1 28 80 85
Cleveland 26 11 8 4 3 29 77 81
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Syracuse 24 11 10 2 1 25 71 77
Belleville 27 13 14 0 0 26 80 82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 27 20 5 1 1 42 90 67
Manitoba 28 17 9 1 1 36 86 68
Grand Rapids 28 13 10 4 1 31 85 82
Rockford 26 13 11 1 1 28 74 79
Iowa 28 12 12 3 1 28 80 79
Milwaukee 32 13 17 2 0 28 91 109
Texas 24 8 12 3 1 20 68 87

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 28 20 5 2 1 43 97 66
Ontario 24 15 6 2 1 33 90 74
Henderson 25 15 7 2 1 33 77 61
Bakersfield 24 10 8 3 3 26 68 72
Tucson 23 11 10 2 0 24 61 75
Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89
Abbotsford 24 10 10 3 1 24 73 74
San Diego 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 71
San Jose 27 11 15 1 0 23 81 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

Syracuse 5, Hershey 3

Utica 6, WB/Scranton 5

Rochester 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 3

Rockford 8, Chicago 0

Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 3

Henderson 5, San Jose 1

San Diego 4, Stockton 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 7, Springfield 5

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 1

Cleveland 2, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 2, Utica 1

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0

Rockford 6, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 3, Rochester 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

