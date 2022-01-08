AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 30 18 9 2 1 39 98 92 Hershey 30 17 10 2 1 37 94 86 Hartford 28 15 9 2 2 34 88 83 Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68 Charlotte 28 14 12 2 0 30 92 84 Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86 Bridgeport 34 12 16 3 3 30 90 104 WB/Scranton 26 9 13 1 3 22 58 90

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 25 19 3 3 0 41 91 59 Rochester 29 18 11 0 0 36 108 103 Toronto 25 13 10 1 1 28 80 85 Cleveland 26 11 8 4 3 29 77 81 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Syracuse 24 11 10 2 1 25 71 77 Belleville 27 13 14 0 0 26 80 82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 20 5 1 1 42 90 67 Manitoba 28 17 9 1 1 36 86 68 Grand Rapids 28 13 10 4 1 31 85 82 Rockford 26 13 11 1 1 28 74 79 Iowa 28 12 12 3 1 28 80 79 Milwaukee 32 13 17 2 0 28 91 109 Texas 24 8 12 3 1 20 68 87

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 28 20 5 2 1 43 97 66 Ontario 24 15 6 2 1 33 90 74 Henderson 25 15 7 2 1 33 77 61 Bakersfield 24 10 8 3 3 26 68 72 Tucson 23 11 10 2 0 24 61 75 Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89 Abbotsford 24 10 10 3 1 24 73 74 San Diego 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 71 San Jose 27 11 15 1 0 23 81 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

Syracuse 5, Hershey 3

Utica 6, WB/Scranton 5

Rochester 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 3

Rockford 8, Chicago 0

Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 3

Henderson 5, San Jose 1

San Diego 4, Stockton 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 7, Springfield 5

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 1

Cleveland 2, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 2, Utica 1

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0

Rockford 6, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 3, Rochester 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

