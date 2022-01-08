AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|30
|18
|9
|2
|1
|39
|98
|92
|Hershey
|30
|17
|10
|2
|1
|37
|94
|86
|Hartford
|28
|15
|9
|2
|2
|34
|88
|83
|Providence
|26
|13
|9
|3
|1
|30
|77
|68
|Charlotte
|28
|14
|12
|2
|0
|30
|92
|84
|Lehigh Valley
|27
|9
|11
|5
|2
|25
|71
|86
|Bridgeport
|34
|12
|16
|3
|3
|30
|90
|104
|WB/Scranton
|26
|9
|13
|1
|3
|22
|58
|90
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|25
|19
|3
|3
|0
|41
|91
|59
|Rochester
|29
|18
|11
|0
|0
|36
|108
|103
|Toronto
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|80
|85
|Cleveland
|26
|11
|8
|4
|3
|29
|77
|81
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Syracuse
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|71
|77
|Belleville
|27
|13
|14
|0
|0
|26
|80
|82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|27
|20
|5
|1
|1
|42
|90
|67
|Manitoba
|28
|17
|9
|1
|1
|36
|86
|68
|Grand Rapids
|28
|13
|10
|4
|1
|31
|85
|82
|Rockford
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|28
|74
|79
|Iowa
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|80
|79
|Milwaukee
|32
|13
|17
|2
|0
|28
|91
|109
|Texas
|24
|8
|12
|3
|1
|20
|68
|87
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|28
|20
|5
|2
|1
|43
|97
|66
|Ontario
|24
|15
|6
|2
|1
|33
|90
|74
|Henderson
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|77
|61
|Bakersfield
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|68
|72
|Tucson
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|61
|75
|Colorado
|28
|12
|11
|3
|2
|29
|87
|89
|Abbotsford
|24
|10
|10
|3
|1
|24
|73
|74
|San Diego
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|59
|71
|San Jose
|27
|11
|15
|1
|0
|23
|81
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1
Springfield 4, Belleville 3
Syracuse 5, Hershey 3
Utica 6, WB/Scranton 5
Rochester 5, Hartford 2
Manitoba 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 3
Rockford 8, Chicago 0
Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 3
Henderson 5, San Jose 1
San Diego 4, Stockton 1
Toronto at Laval, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Belleville 7, Springfield 5
Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 1
Cleveland 2, Grand Rapids 1
Hartford 2, Utica 1
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0
Rockford 6, Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 3, Rochester 1
Toronto at Laval, ppd
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
