AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 18 10 2 1 39 97 88 Springfield 31 18 10 2 1 39 102 97 Hartford 28 15 9 2 2 34 88 83 Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68 Charlotte 29 15 12 2 0 32 95 86 Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86 Bridgeport 35 12 16 3 4 31 92 107 WB/Scranton 27 9 14 1 3 22 60 93

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 25 19 3 3 0 41 91 59 Rochester 29 18 11 0 0 36 108 103 Toronto 26 14 10 1 1 30 85 89 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 27 11 9 4 3 29 80 85 Syracuse 24 11 10 2 1 25 71 77 Belleville 27 13 14 0 0 26 80 82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 29 22 5 1 1 46 100 72 Manitoba 29 18 9 1 1 38 91 72 Grand Rapids 28 13 10 4 1 31 85 82 Rockford 26 13 11 1 1 28 74 79 Iowa 29 12 13 3 1 28 82 85 Milwaukee 32 13 17 2 0 28 91 109 Texas 25 8 13 3 1 20 72 92

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 29 21 5 2 1 45 102 70 Ontario 26 16 6 3 1 36 99 83 Henderson 26 15 8 2 1 33 80 67 Bakersfield 25 11 8 3 3 28 72 72 Colorado 30 14 11 3 2 33 95 94 Tucson 25 11 11 2 1 25 66 83 Abbotsford 25 10 11 3 1 24 73 78 San Diego 24 10 12 2 0 22 63 76 San Jose 28 12 15 1 0 25 87 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Rockford, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.