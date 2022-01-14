Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 32 18 10 2 2 40 100 92
Springfield 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 101
Providence 27 14 9 3 1 32 82 69
Hartford 30 15 10 3 2 35 90 90
Charlotte 30 16 12 2 0 34 97 87
Lehigh Valley 28 10 11 5 2 27 75 89
Bridgeport 36 13 16 3 4 33 96 110
WB/Scranton 28 9 15 1 3 22 63 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 27 20 4 3 0 43 101 69
Rochester 30 19 11 0 0 38 115 109
Toronto 27 15 10 1 1 32 89 91
Laval 26 14 10 2 0 30 91 89
Cleveland 27 11 9 4 3 29 80 85
Syracuse 26 11 11 3 1 26 76 84
Belleville 28 13 15 0 0 26 82 86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 31 23 6 1 1 48 107 76
Manitoba 30 19 9 1 1 40 93 72
Rockford 26 13 11 1 1 28 74 79
Grand Rapids 29 13 11 4 1 31 85 86
Iowa 30 13 13 3 1 30 86 88
Milwaukee 33 13 18 2 0 28 91 111
Texas 25 8 13 3 1 20 72 92

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 30 21 6 2 1 45 104 75
Ontario 26 16 6 3 1 36 99 83
Henderson 27 16 8 2 1 35 85 69
Bakersfield 25 11 8 3 3 28 72 72
Colorado 30 14 11 3 2 33 95 94
Tucson 26 12 11 2 1 27 70 86
Abbotsford 25 10 11 3 1 24 73 78
San Diego 24 10 12 2 0 22 63 76
San Jose 29 12 16 1 0 25 90 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Iowa 4, Chicago 3

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

Laval 4, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 3

Providence 5, Hartford 1

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|13 Ivanti Elevate 2022
1|14 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi