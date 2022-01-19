Trending:
AHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 29 16 9 3 1 36 93 75
Springfield 34 19 11 3 1 42 112 108
Hartford 32 17 10 3 2 39 99 92
Hershey 34 18 11 3 2 41 104 98
Charlotte 33 17 14 2 0 36 112 100
Lehigh Valley 30 10 12 6 2 28 80 98
Bridgeport 37 13 17 3 4 33 99 116
WB/Scranton 30 11 15 1 3 26 70 100

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 28 20 4 4 0 44 104 73
Rochester 33 19 11 2 1 41 125 122
Toronto 30 17 11 1 1 36 99 102
Laval 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 93
Syracuse 29 14 11 3 1 32 85 90
Cleveland 30 12 11 4 3 31 90 99
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 33 24 6 2 1 51 114 82
Manitoba 32 20 9 2 1 43 97 76
Grand Rapids 32 15 11 4 2 36 94 93
Rockford 29 14 13 1 1 30 86 91
Iowa 32 14 14 3 1 32 89 93
Milwaukee 36 14 18 2 2 32 101 120
Texas 27 9 14 3 1 22 81 105

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 31 22 6 2 1 47 108 76
Ontario 29 18 6 3 2 41 110 89
Henderson 29 16 10 2 1 35 89 79
Colorado 32 16 11 3 2 37 104 101
Bakersfield 26 12 8 3 3 30 77 73
Abbotsford 28 12 12 3 1 28 83 84
Tucson 28 12 13 2 1 27 71 93
San Diego 27 12 13 2 0 26 72 86
San Jose 32 13 18 1 0 27 96 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 3

Springfield 4, Charlotte 2

San Diego 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 5, Toronto 2

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, ppd

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

