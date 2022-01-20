AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|29
|16
|9
|3
|1
|36
|93
|75
|Hartford
|32
|17
|10
|3
|2
|39
|99
|92
|Hershey
|34
|18
|11
|3
|2
|41
|104
|98
|Springfield
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|114
|112
|Charlotte
|34
|18
|14
|2
|0
|38
|116
|102
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|11
|12
|6
|2
|30
|83
|99
|Bridgeport
|37
|13
|17
|3
|4
|33
|99
|116
|WB/Scranton
|31
|11
|16
|1
|3
|26
|71
|103
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|29
|20
|5
|4
|0
|44
|107
|77
|Rochester
|33
|19
|11
|2
|1
|41
|125
|122
|Toronto
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|99
|102
|Laval
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|95
|96
|Syracuse
|29
|14
|11
|3
|1
|32
|85
|90
|Cleveland
|30
|12
|11
|4
|3
|31
|90
|99
|Belleville
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|93
|96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|33
|24
|6
|2
|1
|51
|114
|82
|Manitoba
|33
|20
|10
|2
|1
|43
|100
|80
|Grand Rapids
|32
|15
|11
|4
|2
|36
|94
|93
|Rockford
|29
|14
|13
|1
|1
|30
|86
|91
|Iowa
|33
|15
|14
|3
|1
|34
|93
|96
|Milwaukee
|37
|15
|18
|2
|2
|34
|105
|123
|Texas
|28
|9
|14
|4
|1
|23
|84
|109
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|32
|22
|7
|2
|1
|47
|110
|79
|Ontario
|29
|18
|6
|3
|2
|41
|110
|89
|Henderson
|29
|16
|10
|2
|1
|35
|89
|79
|Bakersfield
|27
|13
|8
|3
|3
|32
|83
|76
|Colorado
|32
|16
|11
|3
|2
|37
|104
|101
|San Diego
|28
|13
|13
|2
|0
|28
|75
|88
|Abbotsford
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|83
|84
|Tucson
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|74
|99
|San Jose
|32
|13
|18
|1
|0
|27
|96
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 5, Toronto 2
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 1
Syracuse 3, Rochester 2
Laval 4, Utica 3
Iowa 4, Manitoba 3
Milwaukee 4, Texas 3
Bakersfield 6, Tucson 3
San Diego 3, Stockton 2
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 4, Springfield 2
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Laval, ppd
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, ppd
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments